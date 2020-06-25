All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

12014 se 42nd ct

12014 Southeast 42nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Southeast 42nd Court, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Spectacular home on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Bellevue. SW exposure & huge vinyl windows showcase sweeping views of Lake Washington, Seattle skyline & the Olympics. Generous formal living spaces upstairs with vaulted ceilings & tons of light. Spacious rec room below with raised ceilings & cozy gas fireplace. French doors lead to a storybook backyard featuring gardens, manicured landscaping & privacy. A winning blend of Bellevue schools, view and location!

(RLNE4868924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 se 42nd ct have any available units?
12014 se 42nd ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 12014 se 42nd ct currently offering any rent specials?
12014 se 42nd ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 se 42nd ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 se 42nd ct is pet friendly.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct offer parking?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not offer parking.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct have a pool?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not have a pool.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct have accessible units?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 se 42nd ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 se 42nd ct does not have units with air conditioning.
