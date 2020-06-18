Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace courtyard

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/118-153rd-place-se?p=Company



Updated Lake Hills home offers updated kitchens and bathrooms while keeping the mid-century character by way of built-ins and plenty of hardwoods. Spacious and open concept on main floor with a large slider leading out to the entertaining-sized deck. The daylight walk-out basement provides an extra kitchen, living space, and rec room. Two fireplaces, a charming courtyard, all gas appliances, and solid surface flooring throughout. Close to Microsoft, I-90 and 520. This is a must see!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 40 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis—No cats allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.