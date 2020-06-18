All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

118 153rd Place SE

118 153rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

118 153rd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/118-153rd-place-se?p=Company

Updated Lake Hills home offers updated kitchens and bathrooms while keeping the mid-century character by way of built-ins and plenty of hardwoods. Spacious and open concept on main floor with a large slider leading out to the entertaining-sized deck. The daylight walk-out basement provides an extra kitchen, living space, and rec room. Two fireplaces, a charming courtyard, all gas appliances, and solid surface flooring throughout. Close to Microsoft, I-90 and 520. This is a must see!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 40 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis—No cats allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 153rd Place SE have any available units?
118 153rd Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 153rd Place SE have?
Some of 118 153rd Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 153rd Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
118 153rd Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 153rd Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 153rd Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 118 153rd Place SE offer parking?
No, 118 153rd Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 118 153rd Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 153rd Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 153rd Place SE have a pool?
No, 118 153rd Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 118 153rd Place SE have accessible units?
No, 118 153rd Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 153rd Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 153rd Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.

