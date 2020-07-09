All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 11731 Se 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
11731 Se 65th St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

11731 Se 65th St

11731 Southeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11731 Southeast 65th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Well maintained tri-level convenient to shopping, schools and I-405 access. Easy walk to Hazelwood Elementary & Risdon Middle. Beautifully redone master bedroom and bathroom with custom closet and cabinetry, updated kitchen with SS appliances. Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and all new interior paint. Large fully fenced flat backyard. Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell ready to go. Big plus for the summer - air conditioning in home! $3,000 per month rent. First and last month plus security deposit of $2,000 due at signing. (Utilities, water and garbage are not included. Tenant to care for yard, if you prefer landlord to hire service for every two weeks, rent will be $3,150.00 per month)
Lease Available to start 06/01/2020

Contact property manager for more information and showings. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Showings are by appointment following guidelines from governor's office. First viewing available to start May 30th, 2020. No more than 2 people in the home at any one time with practicing social distancing. Please have masks on at all times. No viewings if any symptoms or guidance has been given to self quarantine. Please do not disturb current tenants. Application fee and background check of $50 per adult via third party provider: LPS services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 Se 65th St have any available units?
11731 Se 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 11731 Se 65th St have?
Some of 11731 Se 65th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11731 Se 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
11731 Se 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 Se 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11731 Se 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 11731 Se 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 11731 Se 65th St offers parking.
Does 11731 Se 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11731 Se 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 Se 65th St have a pool?
No, 11731 Se 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 11731 Se 65th St have accessible units?
No, 11731 Se 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 Se 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11731 Se 65th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle