11731 Se 65th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Well maintained tri-level convenient to shopping, schools and I-405 access. Easy walk to Hazelwood Elementary & Risdon Middle. Beautifully redone master bedroom and bathroom with custom closet and cabinetry, updated kitchen with SS appliances. Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and all new interior paint. Large fully fenced flat backyard. Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell ready to go. Big plus for the summer - air conditioning in home! $3,000 per month rent. First and last month plus security deposit of $2,000 due at signing. (Utilities, water and garbage are not included. Tenant to care for yard, if you prefer landlord to hire service for every two weeks, rent will be $3,150.00 per month)

Lease Available to start 06/01/2020



Contact property manager for more information and showings. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Showings are by appointment following guidelines from governor's office. First viewing available to start May 30th, 2020. No more than 2 people in the home at any one time with practicing social distancing. Please have masks on at all times. No viewings if any symptoms or guidance has been given to self quarantine. Please do not disturb current tenants. Application fee and background check of $50 per adult via third party provider: LPS services.