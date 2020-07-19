All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
10808 Lake Ridge Dr S
10808 Lake Ridge Dr S

10808 Southeast Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Southeast Lake Road, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This highly desirable home sits high on a hill and captures views of Seattle, Seward Park, and Lake Washington. The big back yard offers plenty of room for kids and seasonal outdoor activities. Many of the classic features like hardwood floors, tile wainscoting in the bath, and original light fixtures are still intact. The partially finished basement includes a large family room, laundry facilities, plenty of storage, and a single car garage.

Close to shopping, eateries, coffee shops, The Landing, Southcenter, key employment centers north, south, and west, and all of the other amenities SE Seattle has to offer. Easy access to I-5 and I-405

Terms: 12-month lease $1,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; Renter's insurance required. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have any available units?
10808 Lake Ridge Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have?
Some of 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Lake Ridge Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S offers parking.
Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have a pool?
No, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have accessible units?
No, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 Lake Ridge Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
