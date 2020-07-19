10808 Lake Ridge Dr S

Amenities

This highly desirable home sits high on a hill and captures views of Seattle, Seward Park, and Lake Washington. The big back yard offers plenty of room for kids and seasonal outdoor activities. Many of the classic features like hardwood floors, tile wainscoting in the bath, and original light fixtures are still intact. The partially finished basement includes a large family room, laundry facilities, plenty of storage, and a single car garage.



Close to shopping, eateries, coffee shops, The Landing, Southcenter, key employment centers north, south, and west, and all of the other amenities SE Seattle has to offer. Easy access to I-5 and I-405



Terms: 12-month lease $1,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; Renter's insurance required. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets.