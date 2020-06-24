All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1068 148th PL SE

1068 148th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1068 148th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Great Bellevue location! This rambler sits on a large lot fenced lot. The home features hardwood flooring, slider off the dining room, bonus room off the kitchen and one car garage. Conveniently located near schools, Bellevue College, I-90 and Microsoft. Pets upon approval and additional fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 148th PL SE have any available units?
1068 148th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1068 148th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
1068 148th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 148th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 148th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 1068 148th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 1068 148th PL SE offers parking.
Does 1068 148th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 148th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 148th PL SE have a pool?
No, 1068 148th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 1068 148th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 1068 148th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 148th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 148th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 148th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 148th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
