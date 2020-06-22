All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10448 SE 19th St

10448 Southeast 19th Street · (888) 425-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10448 Southeast 19th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10448 SE 19th St · Avail. now

$5,190

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Bellevue, Desirable Enatai (short term) - Short Term: 6 month, then month to month- up to 9 - 12 months possible.
Desirably located in Enatai. Gorgeous chef kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator. built-in cabinets through out. Master bath w/heated floor. Office, Rec rm, Wet bar, guest suite. Expansive fully fenced yard ideal for BBQs, Sport Court, Gym space. All TVs & Douglas blinds stay. Sprinkler system. Air Conditioner, Extra storage. Mins to Enatai Elem & DT Bellevue. Chinook Mid & Bellevue High. New landscaping, new paint. Quietly surrounded by Multi-million mansions. RV/boat parking.
Video tour: https://youtu.be/ay4dUfsznGY

Available June 12, 2020 - 6 month lease, possibility another 3 months or longer. Owner is building a new home on site,
Security Deposit - $2,500

Pets Allowed with $250 non-refundable plus $250 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)

Tenants are required to pay utilities and yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 SE 19th St have any available units?
10448 SE 19th St has a unit available for $5,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10448 SE 19th St have?
Some of 10448 SE 19th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 SE 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
10448 SE 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 SE 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10448 SE 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 10448 SE 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 10448 SE 19th St does offer parking.
Does 10448 SE 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10448 SE 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 SE 19th St have a pool?
No, 10448 SE 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 10448 SE 19th St have accessible units?
No, 10448 SE 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 SE 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10448 SE 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
