10448 SE 19th St

Bellevue, Desirable Enatai (short term) - Short Term: 6 month, then month to month- up to 9 - 12 months possible.

Desirably located in Enatai. Gorgeous chef kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator. built-in cabinets through out. Master bath w/heated floor. Office, Rec rm, Wet bar, guest suite. Expansive fully fenced yard ideal for BBQs, Sport Court, Gym space. All TVs & Douglas blinds stay. Sprinkler system. Air Conditioner, Extra storage. Mins to Enatai Elem & DT Bellevue. Chinook Mid & Bellevue High. New landscaping, new paint. Quietly surrounded by Multi-million mansions. RV/boat parking.

Video tour: https://youtu.be/ay4dUfsznGY



Available June 12, 2020 - 6 month lease, possibility another 3 months or longer. Owner is building a new home on site,

Security Deposit - $2,500



Pets Allowed with $250 non-refundable plus $250 refundable security deposit per pet (max 2)



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities and yard care.



Virtual Tour: available on YouTube Realty Pros NW



