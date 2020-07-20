All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 10045 NE 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
10045 NE 1st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10045 NE 1st St

10045 Northeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10045 Northeast 1st Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
2 bedroom, 1.75 bath condo in downtown Bellevue with all the bells and whistles! Recently professionally remodeled, this condo is in an established, well known building has new everything, including all new appliances, wine fridge, Instahot tap and three custom California Closets. Five piece master bath with a deep jetted tub, and spacious walk-in closet. Home overlooks private courtyard from ground floor patio. Conveniently located walking distance to business district, Bellevue Square mall, Main Street, Bellevue marina, supermarkets, dozens of restaurants and much more. 20 minute drive to SeaTac airport. Award winning Bellevue school district (Enatai, Chinook, BHS). 100 feet from the brand new downtown park! Steps away from the brand new Boys and Girls Club! Condo includes TWO wide parking spaces in secured garage, storage unit and a locking bike closet. Building is keyed entry, has on site property manager, rooftop pool and hot tub, plus 24 hour fitness center and a guest suite available to reserve for overnight company. NO pets, smoking, vaping, marijuana or other drugs. Lease is 1 year. $45 per adult application fee (a current rentalutions app is ok), $1600 refundable deposit, $300 carpet cleaning fee, 1/2 of condo moving fee, first and last month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 NE 1st St have any available units?
10045 NE 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10045 NE 1st St have?
Some of 10045 NE 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 NE 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
10045 NE 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 NE 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 10045 NE 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10045 NE 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St offers parking.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10045 NE 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St has a pool.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St has accessible units.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10045 NE 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle