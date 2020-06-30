All apartments in Tuckahoe
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

8010 Thom Road

8010 Thom Road · (804) 241-5661
Location

8010 Thom Road, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

6 Bed · 1 Bath · 6116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
garage
Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as well as a 2nd Floor master and three more bedrooms. Light filled Living Room and Family Rooms - both with fireplace. Gorgeous modern chef's kitchen with huge island, gas cooking, 2-sided fireplace, and incredible storage. Off the kitchen is a great playroom space AND original pine panelled Family Room or Office, and a huge Laundry/Craft/Exercise Room. The 2nd floor of the home has the original Master Bedroom w/ updated bath and excellent closet and storage space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms and a bath. Finally, there is a privately accessable au-pair suite above the Laundry/Craft Room. Large 2-room Basement has panelled walls and a fireplace and is ready to be finished to today's standards (not included in square footage). Outside are lovely gardens that include two coi ponds and lovely plantings. The carport accesses the panelled family room and could easily have a door installed to be a true 2+ car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Thom Road have any available units?
8010 Thom Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8010 Thom Road have?
Some of 8010 Thom Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 Thom Road currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Thom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Thom Road pet-friendly?
No, 8010 Thom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 8010 Thom Road offer parking?
Yes, 8010 Thom Road offers parking.
Does 8010 Thom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 Thom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Thom Road have a pool?
No, 8010 Thom Road does not have a pool.
Does 8010 Thom Road have accessible units?
Yes, 8010 Thom Road has accessible units.
Does 8010 Thom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 Thom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8010 Thom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8010 Thom Road does not have units with air conditioning.
