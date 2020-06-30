8010 Thom Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking garage

Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as well as a 2nd Floor master and three more bedrooms. Light filled Living Room and Family Rooms - both with fireplace. Gorgeous modern chef's kitchen with huge island, gas cooking, 2-sided fireplace, and incredible storage. Off the kitchen is a great playroom space AND original pine panelled Family Room or Office, and a huge Laundry/Craft/Exercise Room. The 2nd floor of the home has the original Master Bedroom w/ updated bath and excellent closet and storage space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms and a bath. Finally, there is a privately accessable au-pair suite above the Laundry/Craft Room. Large 2-room Basement has panelled walls and a fireplace and is ready to be finished to today's standards (not included in square footage). Outside are lovely gardens that include two coi ponds and lovely plantings. The carport accesses the panelled family room and could easily have a door installed to be a true 2+ car garage.