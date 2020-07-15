/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8010 Thom Road
8010 Thom Road, Tuckahoe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6116 sqft
Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments has options for immediate move ins! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
144 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
40 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
34 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
$
28 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
9 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
115 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
64 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
5 Units Available
Sauer's Gardens
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Results within 10 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,050
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Similar Pages
Tuckahoe 2 BedroomsTuckahoe 3 BedroomsTuckahoe Accessible ApartmentsTuckahoe Apartments with Balconies
Tuckahoe Apartments with GaragesTuckahoe Apartments with GymsTuckahoe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTuckahoe Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA