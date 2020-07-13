132 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with parking
1 of 20
1 of 50
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 47
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 73
1 of 38
1 of 28
1 of 42
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 50
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 24
"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall
A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tuckahoe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.