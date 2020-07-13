Apartment List
/
VA
/
tuckahoe
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tuckahoe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Farmington
9008 Farmington Dr
9008 Farmington Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 3 bedroom rancher.Oak Floors throughout,updated kitchen with new floors,gas range,tile backsplash and countertops.Screened porch,Stone patio,beautifully landscaped yard.Whole house Kohler Generator.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8010 Thom Road
8010 Thom Road, Tuckahoe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6116 sqft
Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Location, location, location! This conveniently located two-story colonial town-home features new carpet and updated paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Myradare Drive
1426 Myradare Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
1426 Myradare Drive Available 09/04/20 WEST END CAPE IN GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This charming and spacious cape cod style home is located in Richmond's sought after West End neighborhood and features: A bright family room, dining room, kitchen with

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1572 sqft
Charming 1960's 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout. Large living room and dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$914
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
22 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
New construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for immediate occupancy. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1356 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely and beautifully renovated, top to bottom, mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 Skipwith Road
1519 Skipwith Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick cape on Skipwith Road. Home features include firs floor bedrooms, ceramic tile bathroom floor, galley kitchen, ceiling fans, thermal windows, skylight, dining area, and rear parking driveway. Please refer to www.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12304 Poplar Forest Drive
12304 Poplar Forest Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
910 Pine Ridge Rd
910 Pine Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Super charming all brick, slate roof Colonial located between Monument and Patterson ave just blocks from St Marys Hospital. Walk to Patterson/Libbie area including Westwood Pharmacy, The Grille, Superstars Pizza.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Chopt
817 Orchard Road
817 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1495 sqft
817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.
City Guide for Tuckahoe, VA

"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall

A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tuckahoe, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tuckahoe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Tuckahoe 2 BedroomsTuckahoe 3 BedroomsTuckahoe Accessible ApartmentsTuckahoe Apartments with Balcony
Tuckahoe Apartments with GarageTuckahoe Apartments with GymTuckahoe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTuckahoe Apartments with Parking
Tuckahoe Apartments with Washer-DryerTuckahoe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTuckahoe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University