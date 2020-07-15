Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:39 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near PVCC
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
North Downtown
200 GARRETT ST
200 Garrett Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2060 sqft
VACANT & CLEAN - Luxurious, expansive 4th floor unit offers city & mountain views to the West, North & South.
Belmont
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
North Downtown
408 Hedge Street
408 Hedge Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1124 sqft
408 Hedge Street Available 06/15/20 408 Hedge St- Downtown Charlottesville - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just blocks from the Downtown Mall.
Belmont
1107 Cherry St
1107 Cherry Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
955 sqft
Walk Downtown, to Mas, to La Taza & more! from this charming Cherry STREET (not Cherry Ave) bungalow in Belmont. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bath. Large fenced yard w deck & shed. Pets negot, washer/dryer.
Belmont
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for
Foxcroft
561 ROLLING VALLEY CT
561 Rolling Valley Ct, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2140 sqft
Here is that great home you've been looking for. Plenty of space, eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, hardwoods, literally minutes to downtown. Pets considered. Available July 1
Ridge St.
1107 SE 6TH ST
1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker).
North Downtown
804 East Jefferson Unit
804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion.
Lake Reynovia
120 SUNDROPS CT
120 Sundrops Court, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2195 sqft
Beautiful renovated waterfront home just minutes from UVA, downtown, Wegmans shopping center and Interstate 64.
North Downtown
403 ALTAMONT CIR
403 Altamont Circle, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
This gorgeous historic Downtown home is available for rent. Historic neighborhood just two blocks from the downtown mall, Paramount Theater and McGuffey Arts Center with included covered parking.
Ridge St.
100 Roy Place
100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods.
North Downtown
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit + One Month Free! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.
Ridge St.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy
Ridge St.
146 BROOKWOOD DR
146 Brookwood Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1606 sqft
Available Oct. 1st, 2020. Lease term through 6/30/21. Security Deposit of $1750 due at lease signing. Pets considered pending landlord approval. No utilities included. Possibility to renew lease beginning 7/1/2021.
Belmont
115 Greenwich Court
115 Greenwich Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
115 Greenwhich Court - A spacious 3 bedroom town home end unit located in the Ridgecrest Community in Belmont. Nestled away but conveniently positioned close-by to UVA, historical Downtown Charlottesville and I-64.
Martha Jefferson
1130 EAST HIGH ST
1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included.
North Downtown
436 3RD ST
436 3rd St NE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
SHOWINGS START JUNE 15. CALL OR TEXT AGENT JAY REEVES. CHARMING AND HISTORIC STONE HOUSE JUST 3 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN MALL! No pets. House consists of three separately leased apartments all with separate entrance.
North Downtown
109 2nd Street Southeast
109 2nd Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 2nd Street Southeast in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Belmont
704 CASTALIA ST
704 Castalia Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1422 sqft
Great convenient location in Belmont. Remodeled, ready for move-in.