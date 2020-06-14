Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tuckahoe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full

1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.

1 Unit Available
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1669 sqft
Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath.

1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.

1 Unit Available
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard..

1 Unit Available
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1102 sqft
718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light.
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Ave Unit A
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Near West End Location - Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location.

Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2372 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.

Huguenot
1 Unit Available
4520 Uppingham Road
4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3893 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..

Three Chopt
1 Unit Available
6734 Kensington Ave
6734 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
This quintessential cape cod is in walking distance to the Village Shopping Center, minutes from UorR, Interstate 64, St. Mary's Hospital and much more.

1 Unit Available
1525 Glenside Drive
1525 Glenside Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm/1 bath home close to 64! - FEATURES -Recently Updated -New Appliances -Appliances included - Refrigerator - Stove -Washer and Dryer Hookups -Hardwood Floors -Updated Bathroom -New Windows CALL 804.643.

Three Chopt
1 Unit Available
817 Orchard Road
817 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1495 sqft
817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
City Guide for Tuckahoe, VA

"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall

A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tuckahoe, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tuckahoe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

