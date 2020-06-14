Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

92 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with garage

Tuckahoe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
Brand new under construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for rent after closing. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
4520 Uppingham Road
4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3893 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
53 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2641 Dovershire Rd
2641 Dovershire Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
JAMES RIVER HIGH DISTRICT What a location and what a turn key move in rental ready for you. Dont miss this 1900sqft 3 BR 2 Full bath rancher with a one car rear entry garage located in North Chesterfield right off of Huguenot Rd.
City Guide for Tuckahoe, VA

"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall

A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

