92 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with garage
A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more
Tuckahoe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.