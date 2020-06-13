Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

122 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2228 sqft
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

Last updated June 12
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2496 sqft
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2213 Mendota Dr.
2213 Mendota Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1045 sqft
2213 Mendota Dr. Available 08/01/20 Classic Brick Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in West End - Conveniently located brick ranch in Cavalier Park is ready to be your home. This home has a renovated kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2215 Brightmoor Court
2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
Brand new under construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for rent after closing. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2372 sqft
Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1603 Harvard Road
1603 Harvard Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1257 sqft
1603 Harvard Road Available 06/18/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home located near Glenside and Horsepen - Conveniently located off Glenside Drive with countless nearby amenities and easy access to highways, this home features three bedrooms and one

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Ave Unit A
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Near West End Location - Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location.

Last updated June 12
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

Last updated June 13
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
4520 Uppingham Road
4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3893 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.
City Guide for Tuckahoe, VA

"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall

A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tuckahoe, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tuckahoe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

