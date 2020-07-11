/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2496 sqft
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1304 St Michaels Lane
1304 Saint Michaels Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
What a great rental house! Charming two bedroom cottage features a nice living room, updated kitchen and bath, plus laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large fenced yard includes a storage shed. Available June 1, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Location, location, location! This conveniently located two-story colonial town-home features new carpet and updated paint throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1572 sqft
Charming 1960's 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout. Large living room and dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1102 sqft
718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
New construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for immediate occupancy. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1356 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely and beautifully renovated, top to bottom, mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
9804 Union Jack Place
9804 Union Jack Place, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW! - Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom townhome in a great location and quiet community ready NOW! Conveniently located off Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road with quick access to Interstate
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Skipwith Road
1519 Skipwith Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick cape on Skipwith Road. Home features include firs floor bedrooms, ceramic tile bathroom floor, galley kitchen, ceiling fans, thermal windows, skylight, dining area, and rear parking driveway. Please refer to www.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12304 Poplar Forest Drive
12304 Poplar Forest Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Pine Ridge Rd
910 Pine Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Super charming all brick, slate roof Colonial located between Monument and Patterson ave just blocks from St Marys Hospital. Walk to Patterson/Libbie area including Westwood Pharmacy, The Grille, Superstars Pizza.
