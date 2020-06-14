Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA

Finding an apartment in Tuckahoe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuckahoe Village West
1 Unit Available
2216 Ashcreek Drive
2216 Ashcreek Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard..

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2215 Brightmoor Court
2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1102 sqft
718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Ave Unit A
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Near West End Location - Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,612
2200 sqft
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stratford Hills
1 Unit Available
7900 Marilea
7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back.
City Guide for Tuckahoe, VA

"When I'm at home in Virginia, I become more hermit-like. I like my own home." -- Robert Duvall

A census designated place located in Henrico County Virginia, the village of Tuckahoe is home to 44,990 residents, all living within 21.78 square miles of each other. It is actually a northwestern suburb of Richmond that is rapidly growing more popular, since many are looking to move a little further out from the city for a bit of peace and quiet. With an elevation of 217 feet above sea level, there is a nice gentle rise and fall of the surrounding countryside that gives this area a rather harmonious and tranquil feel. Tuckahoe is rich with Virginian history and preservation. For example, Thomas Jefferson's boyhood home is located in Tuckahoe, established in 1712! The Tuckahoe Plantation was built on a bluff overlooking the James River Valley and is a stunning statement of historical perseverance over the passage of time. As with the Tuckahoe Plantation, the rest of the village is just as lovingly tended and cared for as a point of pride for the locals. It is easy to understand why those who discover this quaint little village decide to move here and stay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tuckahoe, VA

Finding an apartment in Tuckahoe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

