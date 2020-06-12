/
2 bedroom apartments
174 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1304 St Michaels Lane
1304 Saint Michaels Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
What a great rental house! Charming two bedroom cottage features a nice living room, updated kitchen and bath, plus laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large fenced yard includes a storage shed. Available June 1, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard..
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
25 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Three Chopt
1 Unit Available
817 Orchard Road
817 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1495 sqft
817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
416 Granite Avenue
416 Granite Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1268 sqft
Charming renovated cottage. Furnished. All utilities included. Month of April. The last 10 days of of March is open if someone needs to move in a early. The first part of May is also open.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
51 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$911
840 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
