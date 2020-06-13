/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.
Farmington
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1669 sqft
Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath.
Canterbury
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School
2213 Mendota Dr.
2213 Mendota Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1045 sqft
2213 Mendota Dr. Available 08/01/20 Classic Brick Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in West End - Conveniently located brick ranch in Cavalier Park is ready to be your home. This home has a renovated kitchen and bath.
Farmington
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.
2215 Brightmoor Court
2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths.
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1102 sqft
718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light.
Farmington
9203 Fisk Rd
9203 Fisk Road, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated Cape style home located in the Farmington subdivision in Henrico County. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, Den and a fenced back yard with a shed.
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.
Stratford Hills
7900 Marilea
7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back.
1603 Harvard Road
1603 Harvard Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1257 sqft
1603 Harvard Road Available 06/18/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home located near Glenside and Horsepen - Conveniently located off Glenside Drive with countless nearby amenities and easy access to highways, this home features three bedrooms and one
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.
7009 Monument Ave Unit A
7009 Monument Ave, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Near West End Location - Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location.
Innsbrook
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
Brand new under construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for rent after closing. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.
Wilton
5621 Cary Street Rd #503
5621 Cary Street Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2140 sqft
Wonderful 5th floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths .Formal living room and dinning room plus a cozy eat-in kitchen. Brand new C/A . Spectacular views and lovely light ! There is nothing like the Tuckahoe ! Ideal location ..
