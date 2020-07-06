All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

2124 BAY LANE

2124 South Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2124 South Bay Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Surrounded by vaulted ceilings offering a perfect flow and design to the living space. MBA w/jacuzzi. Spacious BRs and convenient loft complete the Upper lvs. Huge open LR and warm DR leads you to an elegant upgraded KIT connecting to FR that shares a fireplace with LR. Hardwood floor on ML. Private fenced back yard and deck. AVAILABLE January 21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 BAY LANE have any available units?
2124 BAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 BAY LANE have?
Some of 2124 BAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 BAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2124 BAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 BAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2124 BAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2124 BAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2124 BAY LANE offers parking.
Does 2124 BAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 BAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 BAY LANE have a pool?
No, 2124 BAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2124 BAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2124 BAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 BAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 BAY LANE has units with dishwashers.

