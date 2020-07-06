2124 BAY LANE

Surrounded by vaulted ceilings offering a perfect flow and design to the living space. MBA w/jacuzzi. Spacious BRs and convenient loft complete the Upper lvs. Huge open LR and warm DR leads you to an elegant upgraded KIT connecting to FR that shares a fireplace with LR. Hardwood floor on ML. Private fenced back yard and deck. AVAILABLE January 21
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
