1524 MOORINGS DR #11B

Great Location on the Shores of Lake Anne! Spacious unit 1017 Sq Feet-2nd Floor Unit with Balcony off the LR. over looking peaceful setting! Carpet & Entire unit Professionally Cleaned. Fully Available! Sorry No Pets Allowed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
