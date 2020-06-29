2711 BELLFOREST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Top Floor Corner Unit W/ Uninterrupted Views, 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths W/Loft. Nicely Updated, Master Bed W/ Custom Walk-in Closet. Open Kitchen W/ All Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Tops, 42" Oak Wood Cabinets & In-Unit Washer & Dryer. Gas Fire Place, Wall Of Windows, Light Filled . Wood Floor Throughout. Double Volume Ceiling, Wraparound Balcony, Storage space & 2 Garage PK + 2 permits for outside Pk. Walking Distance To Mosaic Shopping & Entertainment. Across The Street From Merrifield Metro Station & Close By Route 50, 66 & 495.