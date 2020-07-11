/
apartments with washer dryer
236 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
38 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,494
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1476 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Initial showings via facetime or whatsapp. Wonderful 2-level 2 BR 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2700 BELLFOREST COURT
2700 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2815 BALLIETT COURT
2815 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2228 sqft
Incredible chance to enjoy Mosaic District w Cool Eateries & Great Shopping! * Tysons & 2 Metros practically at your doorstep * Easy Access to I66, Airports * Handsome Brick End TH 4 BR, 2.5.
1 of 62
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Merrifield
2926 MAINSTONE DR
2926 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant !! Available immediate to rent. 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Garage within couple of miles from Vienna , Dunn Loring Metros & Mosaic District. Lot of Natural light in the property.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2752 MANHATTAN PLACE
2752 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1586 sqft
Luxury 4 level brick front TH. Convenient walking distance to Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District, Harris Teeter/HMart, restaurants, W&OD Trail. Close proximity to 495, 66, 50, 29 and Tysons Corner.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3165 FAIRBURY LANE
3165 Fairbury Lane, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3165 FAIRBURY LANE in Merrifield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright & freshly painted One bedroom/1 full bath for rent. This unit has it all- SS appliances, granite in the Kit. gas cooking, and garage parking with quiet court yard views... & great community amenities: Lg gym, basketball ct, bus.
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3144 GOLDENWAVE COURT
3144 Goldenwave Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2864 sqft
ONE YEAR OLD -- Served As The Model Home For Metro Row! * The First Set of Tenants Took Great Care of This Home! * Incredible Amenities! * Just Have a Look At The Pictures And See For Yourself! * Large Rooms * All The Latest Upgrades * Plus The
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more.
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9000 PINEY GROVE DRIVE
9000 Piney Grove Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Gorgeous Brick End Unit Townhouse * Less than 2 Miles to Vienna Metro * Granite Counters * Updated Baths *Fireplace * Walk-In Closet with Custom Shelving * Large Deck off Living Room with Hot Tub * Fenced Rear Yard * Wet Bar * Lots of Storage *
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1045 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
139 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,
