Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with garage

Merrifield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!AWESOME CONDO WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS 1 parking in garage & 1 visitor parking. *NEAR DUNN LORING METRO, ALL COMMUTER ROUTES INCLUDING I-495, I-66, RT. 29 & RT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2701 BELLFOREST COURT
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Great Location! 5 minute walk from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I495 and I66. Unit has updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new front loading washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2664 MANHATTAN PLACE
2664 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Bright & Sunny is this 2 level condo w/lots of windows and a fresh new look. Upon entering you will find the kitchen/living/dining areas all open for a large spacious living space with hardwood floors & gas fireplace.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Merrifield
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
City Guide for Merrifield, VA

"The roses nowhere bloom so white as in Virginia; The sunshine nowhere shines so bright as in Virginia."

Merrifield is a town in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population of around 15,200 people. It’s got major roads on all sides of it – I-66 on the north, Arlington Blvd on the south, Virginia State Highway 243 on the west and the Capital Beltway on the east. Formerly known as a suburban wasteland, the town was completely reinvented in the late ‘90s when local official Gerald Connolly came in and raised money to redevelop the city. It’s now home to the 31-acre Mosaic District, a massive complex with an Angelika Film Center, a Hyatt House Hotel, tons of office space and shops and restaurants galore. New apartment complexes are popping up left and right and finding an apartment here is easier than ever.

Having trouble with Craigslist Merrifield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Merrifield, VA

Merrifield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

