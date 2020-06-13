/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT
8181 Carnegie Hall Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
Beautiful two-level top floor Cameron model penthouse unit, 2 bedrooms and den (fully usable as third bedroom), 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main level.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Few Steps to Dunn Loring Metro.. Enjoy Like City life with shops and restaurants around. Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Hardwood in living/dining.. Kitchen with granite counter top, gas cooking.
1 of 48
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1290 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2852 YARN COURT
2852 Yarn Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1540 sqft
LOCATION!!! Mosaic District and Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro are both within minutes of your front door. Quick access to 495, 66, 50, and 29, and equidistant to Regan National and Dulles International Airports.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7729 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7729 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1820 sqft
Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.
Similar Pages
Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerrifield 3 BedroomsMerrifield Accessible ApartmentsMerrifield Apartments with Balcony
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with GymMerrifield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMerrifield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMerrifield Apartments with ParkingMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA