Avalon Mosaic, located in Merrifield less than a mile from the Dunn Loring Metro (Orange Line), offers furnished and unfurnished luxury studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes, lofts and penthouses. Contemporary kitchens come equipped with Energy Star appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, controlled-access garage parking. These apartments in Merrifield not only have excellent amenities but are also local to the best Fairfax County has to offer. Within walking distance is 7 blocks of retail, restaurants, parks and entertainment including, Anthropologie, South Moon Under, Matchbox Pizza, CAVA, Sweetgreen, Target, Mom’s Organic Grocery, Red Apron and many more!