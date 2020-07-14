Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher furnished ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed carport coffee bar green community internet access pool table

Nestled on a picturesque tree-lined street and just a short walk from the Mosaic District and Dunn Loring Metro, Prosperity Flats Apartments is surrounded by a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife destinations, providing you with the perfect blend of tranquility and urban convenience. Plus, our ideal location gives you easy access to major transportation corridors such as I-495, Gallows Road, Rte. 50, and Rte. 29,



Inside Prosperity Flats you'll find thoughtfully-designed and meticulously-maintained one- and two- bedroom floorplans. Luxurious perks include private balconies, granite countertops, maple cabinetry and in-unit washers and dryers. Residents also enjoy the clubhouse with a kitchen, wet bar, lounge area and game room, fire pit, pet area, not to mention a refreshing dip in our sparkling resort-style pool.



Visit Prosperity Flats today...the only piece missing is YOU!