Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Prosperity Flats Apartments

2700 Dorr Ave · (202) 759-2808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 0915 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1029 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 0831 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prosperity Flats Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
carport
coffee bar
green community
internet access
pool table
Nestled on a picturesque tree-lined street and just a short walk from the Mosaic District and Dunn Loring Metro, Prosperity Flats Apartments is surrounded by a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife destinations, providing you with the perfect blend of tranquility and urban convenience. Plus, our ideal location gives you easy access to major transportation corridors such as I-495, Gallows Road, Rte. 50, and Rte. 29,

Inside Prosperity Flats you'll find thoughtfully-designed and meticulously-maintained one- and two- bedroom floorplans. Luxurious perks include private balconies, granite countertops, maple cabinetry and in-unit washers and dryers. Residents also enjoy the clubhouse with a kitchen, wet bar, lounge area and game room, fire pit, pet area, not to mention a refreshing dip in our sparkling resort-style pool.

Visit Prosperity Flats today...the only piece missing is YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0-2 months rent depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60 monthly rent
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 5ft x 6ft: $65/month; 5ft x 8ft: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have any available units?
Prosperity Flats Apartments has 26 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prosperity Flats Apartments have?
Some of Prosperity Flats Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prosperity Flats Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Prosperity Flats Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prosperity Flats Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments offers parking.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments has a pool.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have accessible units?
No, Prosperity Flats Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Prosperity Flats Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prosperity Flats Apartments has units with air conditioning.
