apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,481
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2655 Prosperity Ave #212
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district 1BR, 1BA condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. - Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2700 BELLFOREST COURT
2700 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
2912 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
832 sqft
July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
44 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7778 WILLOW POINT DRIVE
7778 Willow Point Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1294 sqft
2 bed/2 bath 1300 sq ft, all on one level. Walking distance to Providence Rec Center and Metro bus stop. Close to commuter routes I-495, Rte 50, I-66. Minutes to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
2632 SKIDMORE CIRCLE
2632 Skidmore Circle, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3476 sqft
Total 3,476 sq.ft above two levels w/Open layout**Gourmet Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Fully Finished Basement has a Den, Rec.Rm w/Full BA**Only Ten Minute walk from Dunn-Loring Metro, Short Walk to Community Pool**Vacant and Ready to move-in!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.
