furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM
79 Furnished Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1032 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Results within 5 miles of Merrifield
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1046 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1227 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
North Central
50 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,635
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Dr
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top floor, sun filled 3 BD, 2BA condo in McLean - Property Id: 287027 Beautiful top floor condo in Tysons Corner area with 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious full baths. All bedroom has walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6630 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD
6630 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1580 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a partially furnished &completely remodeled single family home just 1 mile from the metro! True chef's kitchen, renovated bath, hardwood floors, sun filled family room addition & main level laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. Fully furnished. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE - Bedroom for rent to share with 3 other residents. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. Furnished private bedroom, bathroom to share with one other resident. THs is clean and quiet.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
6515 IVY HILL DRIVE
6515 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
Unfurnished or Furnished 2 Br 1 bath, short or long term o.k. Parking on street. Pets o.k. case by case with pet fee. $1900 unfurnished plus utilities, $2200 furnished. This is a 2 bedroom English Basement apartment. Owner/agent.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE
5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4818 sqft
Tenants plans changed.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7601 LEWINSVILLE RD #304
7601 Lewinsville Road, McLean, VA
Studio
$3,650
conveniently located Tysons corner luxury offices can be leased from 200SF up to 1500SF at $30 triple net. Furnished or unfurnished, shot term leases accepted.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10901 STUART MILL ROAD
10901 Stuart Mill Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
5714 sqft
Spacious, open and private! This is a wonderful one bedroom apartment, full basement with approximately 1100 square feet, much natural light and plenty of windows! Separate entrance from the driveway down a garden path. Security system installed.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1201 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1201 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
740 sqft
Light filled apartment in lower level walk-out of brick home on quiet cul-de-sac (southern and eastern exposures).
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Central
1 Unit Available
8231 CRESTWOOD HEIGHTS DR
8231 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,770
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished apartment homes. Everything you need to move-in. Ovation at Park Crest features beautiful apartment homes with walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and much more.
