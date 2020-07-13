Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merrifield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
2701 Bellforest Ct.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1476 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Initial showings via facetime or whatsapp. Wonderful 2-level 2 BR 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2655 Prosperity Ave #212
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district 1BR, 1BA condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. - Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2700 BELLFOREST COURT
2700 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
2912 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
832 sqft
July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2752 MANHATTAN PLACE
2752 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1586 sqft
Luxury 4 level brick front TH. Convenient walking distance to Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District, Harris Teeter/HMart, restaurants, W&OD Trail. Close proximity to 495, 66, 50, 29 and Tysons Corner.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright & freshly painted One bedroom/1 full bath for rent. This unit has it all- SS appliances, granite in the Kit. gas cooking, and garage parking with quiet court yard views... & great community amenities: Lg gym, basketball ct, bus.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more.

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 48

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9000 PINEY GROVE DRIVE
9000 Piney Grove Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Gorgeous Brick End Unit Townhouse * Less than 2 Miles to Vienna Metro * Granite Counters * Updated Baths *Fireplace * Walk-In Closet with Custom Shelving * Large Deck off Living Room with Hot Tub * Fenced Rear Yard * Wet Bar * Lots of Storage *

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9058 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
9058 Arlington Boulevard, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhome with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 reserved parking spaces in the rear, fenced-in backyard. Close to major routes 50/29/495/66, Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stations.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1045 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
43 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
City Guide for Merrifield, VA

"The roses nowhere bloom so white as in Virginia; The sunshine nowhere shines so bright as in Virginia."

Merrifield is a town in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population of around 15,200 people. It’s got major roads on all sides of it – I-66 on the north, Arlington Blvd on the south, Virginia State Highway 243 on the west and the Capital Beltway on the east. Formerly known as a suburban wasteland, the town was completely reinvented in the late ‘90s when local official Gerald Connolly came in and raised money to redevelop the city. It’s now home to the 31-acre Mosaic District, a massive complex with an Angelika Film Center, a Hyatt House Hotel, tons of office space and shops and restaurants galore. New apartment complexes are popping up left and right and finding an apartment here is easier than ever.

Having trouble with Craigslist Merrifield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merrifield, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merrifield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

