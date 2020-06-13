198 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2577 sqft
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.

1 of 48

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3615 DEVILWOOD COURT
3615 Devilwood Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2051 sqft
Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1570 sqft
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Merrifield, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merrifield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

