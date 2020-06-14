Apartment List
359 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merrifield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the Dunn Loring Metro. This luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you to move in. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with fire place and a balcony in the living room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Merrifield
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
63 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
City Guide for Merrifield, VA

"The roses nowhere bloom so white as in Virginia; The sunshine nowhere shines so bright as in Virginia."

Merrifield is a town in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population of around 15,200 people. It’s got major roads on all sides of it – I-66 on the north, Arlington Blvd on the south, Virginia State Highway 243 on the west and the Capital Beltway on the east. Formerly known as a suburban wasteland, the town was completely reinvented in the late ‘90s when local official Gerald Connolly came in and raised money to redevelop the city. It’s now home to the 31-acre Mosaic District, a massive complex with an Angelika Film Center, a Hyatt House Hotel, tons of office space and shops and restaurants galore. New apartment complexes are popping up left and right and finding an apartment here is easier than ever.

Having trouble with Craigslist Merrifield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Merrifield, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merrifield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

