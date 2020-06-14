359 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA with gym
Merrifield is a town in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population of around 15,200 people. It’s got major roads on all sides of it – I-66 on the north, Arlington Blvd on the south, Virginia State Highway 243 on the west and the Capital Beltway on the east. Formerly known as a suburban wasteland, the town was completely reinvented in the late ‘90s when local official Gerald Connolly came in and raised money to redevelop the city. It’s now home to the 31-acre Mosaic District, a massive complex with an Angelika Film Center, a Hyatt House Hotel, tons of office space and shops and restaurants galore. New apartment complexes are popping up left and right and finding an apartment here is easier than ever.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Merrifield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.