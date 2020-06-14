/
1 bedroom apartments
379 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the Dunn Loring Metro. This luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you to move in. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with fire place and a balcony in the living room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
112 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9718 Kingsbridge drive 202
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
906 sqft
Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388 Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9728 KINGSBRIDGE DR #304
9728 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
881 sqft
Light Filled, Top floor condo. Washer/Drier in the unit. Minutes from Rt. 66/50 and 1.6 miles Vienna Metro. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, French doors, Granite counters, NEW appliances, NEW Wall to Wall Carpeting. NEW paint.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7600-H Lakeside Village Dr
7600 Lakeside Village Dr, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
628 sqft
Lakeside in Falls Church - Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Merrifield
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Tysons Central 7
28 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
758 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tysons Central 7
87 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
