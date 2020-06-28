All apartments in McNair
2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE
2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE

Location

2511 James Maury Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Town house with 3 level bump outs. Stainless Steel Appliances, Hard wood Floors. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath on the upper level. Walk out level basement with a Fully fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have any available units?
2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have?
Some of 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 JAMES MAURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
