/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
127 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2525 PASCAL PLACE
2525 Pascal Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1620 sqft
All Realtors and their clients please wear mask, touch the surface as little as possibile in the house, and take off your shoes when you visit the property. The tenant has a medical condition and a one year old Son.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Welcome to Bryson at Woodland Park!! One of Herndon's premier gated communities. This condo unit features bright & spacious 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with a three car garage covered spaces! Living area with doors to the patio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1031 sqft
Luxurious top floor unit with pool view! Dark, wide-plank floors in living/dining/hall/2nd bedroom; fab kitchen with 42"cabs, granite, GE appliances, High Vaulted Ceilings, ceramic tile; full sized washer/dryer, new neutral paint and carpet;
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13110 KIDWELL FIELD ROAD
13110 Kidwell Field Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1738 sqft
Gorgeous, Brick Front 1 Car Garage 3BR 2.5BA Town House with Quick Access to Commuter Routes/Dulles . Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOOR ENTIRE* House! White Kitchen Cabinet,Granite Counter Top with Breakfast Nook.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12921 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12921 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in an excellent building and excellent location! Hardwoods; granite; spacious private bath; washer & dryer in unit; gas cooking. Great condition and great location in the complex.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD
13126 Kidwell Field Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
*****Property will be freshly painted and new carpet installed prior to new tenants occupancy******Fantastic 1 car garage townhome located in in sought after McNair Farms! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13190 FOX HUNT LANE
13190 Fox Hunt Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1848 sqft
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Pristine Great Oak Colonial Townhome, with 2 car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE
2559 Logan Wood Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1578 sqft
Beautiful 3 level TH in sought after McNair Farms w/ 1 car garage and driveway! Main level has bedroom and full bath. Spacious kitchen w/ island and separate dining area. 3 sided gas fireplace in the living room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13657 VENTURI LANE
13657 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1634 sqft
WELCOME TO LUXURY LIVING! ELEGANT AND COZY TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADES TO INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MAPLE CABINETS, TRAY CEILING, LUXURY MASTERBATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, WALK IN CLOSET AND
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2413 CYPRESS GREEN LANE
2413 Cypress Green Lane, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2754 sqft
FABULOUS BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHS. MANY NEWER FEATURES INCLUDING CARPET, LAMINATE KITCHEN FLOOR, BLINDS, STAINLESS STOVE RANGE HOOD & REFRIGERATOR. LG KITCHEN ISLAND AND FR OFF KITCHEN W/GAS FP.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE
2480 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1521 sqft
Available Aug 1st! Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE
13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1712 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
13367 LAUNDERS STREET
13367 Launders Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, spacious and conveniently located just minutes from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, the toll road and soon, the Herndon Silver Line station. Steps from Arrowbrook Park - enjoy park amenities including soccer fields and play areas.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Fresh paint. Available immediately. spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13650 VENTURI LANE
13650 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1664 sqft
Beautiful Townhome 3 Beds 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome, fresh paint, new carpet, 4th Floor Master Suite, with insuite Bath, soaking tub and shower, basement has family room with fireplace, deck on main level, Washer and Dryer, convenient to Rt.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.
Similar Pages
McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcNair 3 BedroomsMcNair Accessible ApartmentsMcNair Apartments with Balcony
McNair Apartments with GarageMcNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcNair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA