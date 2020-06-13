/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McNair, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13558 DAVINCI LANE
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY
2454 Sugar Mill Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1732 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE
13412 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE in McNair. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2502 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY
2502 Polly Jefferson Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1656 sqft
Nice Brick front 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom 2 Bath & 1 Half Bath Town Home in Herndon~Best location in subdivision~Backs to common area with no other units behind it~2 Level Bump out~Lovely updated Kitchen with island~Family room with Fire Place &
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE
13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1712 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13715 MAPLE SUGAR LANE
13715 Maple Sugar Ln, McNair, VA
Beautiful 3 level town home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. New paint throughout with hardwood floors on the main level. Stainless steel appliances with granite counters tops in the kitchen. Large deck off the kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13521 DAVINCI LANE
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13367 LAUNDERS STREET
13367 Launders Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2700 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious and conveniently located just minutes from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, the toll road and soon, the Herndon Silver Line station. Steps from Arrowbrook Park - enjoy park amenities including soccer fields and play areas.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2614 TARLETON CORNER DRIVE
2614 Tarleton Corner Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Luxury Brick Front, 2 Car Garage TH~Hardwoods on living Level~Large Living room with Lots of Light~Crown Molding and Chair Railing in Dining Room~Nice Family Room of Large Kitchen~Walk Out onto a Large Deck from FR/Kitchen Area~Huge Master Bedroom,
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2529 BANSHIRE DRIVE
2529 Banshire Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 LVL EXTENSION. VAULTED CEILINGS IN BEDROOMS. LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND LUXURY BATH. KITCHEN WITH LARGE BUMP OUT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.. LARGE GROUND LEVEL REC ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE
2474 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1440 sqft
No in person showings while tenants live in. Online pictures and videos per request. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/1! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2343 WATER PROMENADE
2343 Water Promenade Ave, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BRAND NEW! VACANT! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT! This spectacular luxury home has it all.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13216 WOODLAND PARK ROAD
13216 Woodland Park Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
Former Model home for Rent! Newest town home style end unit condominium. Spacious 2600 SQ FT luxury upper unit 2-level condo with private 1 car garage and driveway parking.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY
13222 Lake Waterview Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
Zoom tour tomorrow (6/11) 4-5pm! After 6/22, on site showing available! New to market!! An oasis you have been dreamed for: well built luxury town homes with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus 2 half bath; 2 car garage with driveway that fits
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13650 VENTURI LANE
13650 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1664 sqft
Beautiful Townhome 3 Beds 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome, fresh paint, new carpet, 4th Floor Master Suite, with insuite Bath, soaking tub and shower, basement has family room with fireplace, deck on main level, Washer and Dryer, convenient to Rt.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2511 PASCAL PLACE
2511 Pascal Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1634 sqft
Bright and Sunny End Unit * Master suite on penthouse level* Large bedrooms with bright gorgeous sunlight * no unit blocking your view * Window treatments throughout* Large Pantry in Kitchen * New hot water heater * Close to Schools Elementary is
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13126 PLOTNER FARM ROAD
13126 Plotner Farm Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
**VIRTUAL SHOWINGS NOW AVAILABLE - VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FROM ANYWHERE - CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL VIRTUAL SHOWING*MOVE IN MAY 1 - NO PETS ALLOWED*Beautiful brick front 1-car garage townhome in sought after location w/ three
1 of 27
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
2520 TERRA COTTA CIRCLE
2520 Terra Cotta Circle, McNair, VA
Spacious end unit with 3-level extension, Bay windows, Sun room & Master sitting room. Hardwood floors at main level. Gallary kitchen with granite counters,12X12 ceramic , 42-inch cabinets & stainless Steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of McNair
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Similar Pages
McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcNair 3 BedroomsMcNair Accessible ApartmentsMcNair Apartments with Balcony
McNair Apartments with GarageMcNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcNair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA