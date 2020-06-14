Apartment List
154 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA with gym

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in McNair, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McNair renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
30 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).

1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.

1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 Unit Available
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE
13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1712 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light.

1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.

1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.

1 Unit Available
12900 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12900 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Beautiful Lower Level Corner Unit at the Bryson At Woodland Park. Unit was freshly painted, newer carpet, 813 sq 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a wrap around balcony. Roomy Kitchen and large Storage area inside Unit/w W/D.

1 Unit Available
12925 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12925 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1083 sqft
Truly Amazing condo in a gated community featuring 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 9 ' ceilings, grande gas fire place and private balcony. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT

1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.

1 Unit Available
Kendrick Court
13430 Coppermine Road, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
128611 sqft
We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments.
72 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.

1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3124 sqft
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.

1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.
Results within 5 miles of McNair
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
City Guide for McNair, VA

"Carry me back to old Virginia, /  There's where the cotton and the corn and taters grow, / There's where the birds warble sweet in the springtime " (- Louis Armstrong, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny")

McNair is a little place in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population on 17,513. Most of it is a planned community called McNair Farms and there is also a little elementary school here called McNair Elementary – the school is very reputable as well. It occupies 2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in McNair, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to McNair renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

