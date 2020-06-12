/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
151 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in McNair, VA
29 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
51 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
9 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
39 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
12925 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12925 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1083 sqft
Truly Amazing condo in a gated community featuring 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 9 ' ceilings, grande gas fire place and private balcony. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of McNair
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.
1 Unit Available
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE
2480 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1521 sqft
Available Aug 7th. Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit.
1 Unit Available
12911 ALTON SQUARE
12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1065 sqft
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport.
1 Unit Available
2122 ENRIGHT PLACE
2122 Enright Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
960 sqft
This won't last!!!Cozy 2 -Story Townhouse located in the heart of Herndon. Minutes from 267 Toll and Dulles Airport. Beautiful ceramic flooring on main- level.
1 Unit Available
13206 PARCHER AVENUE
13206 Parcher Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Reflection Lakes, Herndon. Upgraded Kitchen With Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Custom Neutral Paint Throughout And Detailed Trim Throughout.
1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.
Results within 5 miles of McNair
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
900 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
23 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1186 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
41 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
985 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
