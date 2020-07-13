/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in McNair, VA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,254
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
25 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
13521 Davinci Lane
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! 4 level Townhouse Condo with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
13558 Davinci Lane
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1634 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! ........Beautiful and spacious 3BR 3BA garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13697 VENTURI LANE
13697 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1620 sqft
End Unit Large Townhouse with 1 car garage on quite cul-de-sac . Just totally painted on every floor ceilings, walls, baseboard , molding etc., cleaned and disinfected . Hardwood floors main level, carpet on stairs and bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13353 LAUNDERS STREET
13353 Launders St, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1436 sqft
MetroPark @ Arrowbrook. Brick Front Luxury 2 Story Townhome Styled Condominium with 1 Car Garage. 1,463 Square Feet of Living Space, 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of McNair
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2204 Westcourt Lane #114
2204 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2204 Westcourt Lane #114 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Longwood Model Condo!! - Rarely available 1 bedroom/1 bath, entry-level “Longwood” model with keyed front lobby.
1 of 26
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Results within 5 miles of McNair
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
57 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1131 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Similar Pages
McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcNair 3 BedroomsMcNair Accessible ApartmentsMcNair Apartments with Balcony
McNair Apartments with GarageMcNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcNair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA