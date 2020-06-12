/
2 bedroom apartments
170 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McNair, VA
53 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE
2480 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1521 sqft
Available Aug 7th. Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit.
1 Unit Available
12925 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12925 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1083 sqft
Truly Amazing condo in a gated community featuring 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 9 ' ceilings, grande gas fire place and private balcony. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Court
13430 Coppermine Road, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
128611 sqft
We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments.
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.
1 Unit Available
12911 ALTON SQUARE
12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1065 sqft
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport.
1 Unit Available
12915 ALTON SQUARE
12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new.
1 Unit Available
13509 TURQUOISE LANE
13509 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Beautiful remodeled stone-front townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Please check out the video walk-through for this property. If the video is not displayed on this website visit you*tube.
1 Unit Available
2122 ENRIGHT PLACE
2122 Enright Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
960 sqft
This won't last!!!Cozy 2 -Story Townhouse located in the heart of Herndon. Minutes from 267 Toll and Dulles Airport. Beautiful ceramic flooring on main- level.
1 Unit Available
13206 PARCHER AVENUE
13206 Parcher Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Reflection Lakes, Herndon. Upgraded Kitchen With Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Custom Neutral Paint Throughout And Detailed Trim Throughout.
1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
30 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
