Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

134 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McNair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,254
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
25 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1031 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13706 VENTURI LN #254
13706 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
3 HOUR NOTICE FOR TENANT*PLEASE FOLLOW COVID GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK WHEN SHOWING*4 FINISHED LEVELS W/OVER 2,000 SQFT*MOVE IN NOW!3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13616 FLYING SQUIRREL DR
13616 Flying Squirrel Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS OASIS. BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT, 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILES, FORGIVING CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS AND GAS COOK-TOP ISLAND. HUGE LIVING ROOM AREA WITH RECESSED LIGHTS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13620 RED SQUIRREL WAY
13620 Red Squirrel Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2100 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Car Garage End Unit Town Home with a fenced backyard in Squirrel Hill neighborhood available from August 1st.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13700 MAPLE SUGAR LANE
13700 Maple Sugar Ln, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1675 sqft
Available Aug 8th, maybe sooner. Current tenant to be out Jul 31st. Current Tenant requests no in-person showings until vacated. Outstanding location, close to everything and within walking distance to Innovation Station of Silver Line.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2561 JAMES MONROE CIRCLE
2561 James Monroe Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1872 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath town home located in convenient McNair Farms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level; Eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops and Stainless appliances. Separate Dining Room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2574 JAMES MADISON CIRCLE
2574 James Madison Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Spacious three-level town home in a great community! Large eat-in kitchen overlooks spacious deck! Gleaming floors in the sizable living/dining space with 9' ceilings! Gas fireplace in walkout finished basement/family room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Welcome to Bryson at Woodland Park!! One of Herndon's premier gated communities. This condo unit features bright & spacious 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with a three car garage covered spaces! Living area with doors to the patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13110 KIDWELL FIELD ROAD
13110 Kidwell Field Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1738 sqft
Gorgeous, Brick Front 1 Car Garage 3BR 2.5BA Town House with Quick Access to Commuter Routes/Dulles . Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOOR ENTIRE* House! White Kitchen Cabinet,Granite Counter Top with Breakfast Nook.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
13521 Davinci Lane
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! 4 level Townhouse Condo with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
13558 Davinci Lane
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1634 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171 . AGENTS WELCOME! ........Beautiful and spacious 3BR 3BA garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12921 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12921 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in an excellent building and excellent location! Hardwoods; granite; spacious private bath; washer & dryer in unit; gas cooking. Great condition and great location in the complex.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD
13126 Kidwell Field Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
*****Property will be freshly painted and new carpet installed prior to new tenants occupancy******Fantastic 1 car garage townhome located in in sought after McNair Farms! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2424 DEW MEADOW COURT
2424 Dew Meadow Court, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1680 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS. MAIN LEVEL HARDWOOD FLOORS. BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LEADS TO FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE OPENS TO LARGE DECK.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13190 FOX HUNT LANE
13190 Fox Hunt Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1848 sqft
LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Pristine Great Oak Colonial Townhome, with 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2559 LOGAN WOOD DRIVE
2559 Logan Wood Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1578 sqft
Beautiful 3 level TH in sought after McNair Farms w/ 1 car garage and driveway! Main level has bedroom and full bath. Spacious kitchen w/ island and separate dining area. 3 sided gas fireplace in the living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13657 VENTURI LANE
13657 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1634 sqft
WELCOME TO LUXURY LIVING! ELEGANT AND COZY TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADES TO INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MAPLE CABINETS, TRAY CEILING, LUXURY MASTERBATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, WALK IN CLOSET AND
City Guide for McNair, VA

"Carry me back to old Virginia, /  There's where the cotton and the corn and taters grow, / There's where the birds warble sweet in the springtime " (- Louis Armstrong, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny")

McNair is a little place in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population on 17,513. Most of it is a planned community called McNair Farms and there is also a little elementary school here called McNair Elementary – the school is very reputable as well. It occupies 2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McNair, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McNair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

