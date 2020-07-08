All apartments in McNair
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Ashford Meadows Apartments

2551 Cornelia Rd · (703) 810-3467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-302 · Avail. now

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 09-302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 08-102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-401 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,254

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
valet service
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
hot tub
trash valet
volleyball court
Located in the heart of Herndon, Virginia, Ashford Meadows combines luxury and convenience with easy access to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Our ideal location near Dulles International Airport along the Dulles Tech Corridor, home to employers such as Booz Allen and Hamilton, Northrop Grumman, CACI, EDS and Sprint is easily accessible to residents via the Dulles Toll Road and the new extension of Metro’s Silver Line.

With exceptional finishes and sophisticated details, your modern apartment in Herndon is perfect for your contemporary lifestyle and host numerous amenities such as a fitness center, beautiful clubhouse, relaxing outdoor swimming pool and thoughtfully-designed green spaces await you.

Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home. Tour today and make Ashford Meadows – HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $295 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $31/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $450 (first dog)
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
fee: $350 (first cat)
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have any available units?
Ashford Meadows Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,466 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashford Meadows Apartments have?
Some of Ashford Meadows Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Meadows Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashford Meadows Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashford Meadows Apartments has units with air conditioning.

