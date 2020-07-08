Ashford Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court valet service cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center hot tub trash valet volleyball court

Located in the heart of Herndon, Virginia, Ashford Meadows combines luxury and convenience with easy access to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Our ideal location near Dulles International Airport along the Dulles Tech Corridor, home to employers such as Booz Allen and Hamilton, Northrop Grumman, CACI, EDS and Sprint is easily accessible to residents via the Dulles Toll Road and the new extension of Metro’s Silver Line.



With exceptional finishes and sophisticated details, your modern apartment in Herndon is perfect for your contemporary lifestyle and host numerous amenities such as a fitness center, beautiful clubhouse, relaxing outdoor swimming pool and thoughtfully-designed green spaces await you.



Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home. Tour today and make Ashford Meadows – HOME.