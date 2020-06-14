Apartment List
/
VA
/
mcnair
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

256 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA with garage

McNair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2966 sqft
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13558 DAVINCI LANE
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY
2454 Sugar Mill Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1732 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2502 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY
2502 Polly Jefferson Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1656 sqft
Nice Brick front 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom 2 Bath & 1 Half Bath Town Home in Herndon~Best location in subdivision~Backs to common area with no other units behind it~2 Level Bump out~Lovely updated Kitchen with island~Family room with Fire Place &

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13521 DAVINCI LANE
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2614 TARLETON CORNER DRIVE
2614 Tarleton Corner Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Luxury Brick Front, 2 Car Garage TH~Hardwoods on living Level~Large Living room with Lots of Light~Crown Molding and Chair Railing in Dining Room~Nice Family Room of Large Kitchen~Walk Out onto a Large Deck from FR/Kitchen Area~Huge Master Bedroom,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE
2474 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1440 sqft
No in person showings while tenants live in. Online pictures and videos per request. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/1! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2343 WATER PROMENADE
2343 Water Promenade Ave, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BRAND NEW! VACANT! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT! This spectacular luxury home has it all.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY
13222 Lake Waterview Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
Zoom tour tomorrow (6/11) 4-5pm! After 6/22, on site showing available! New to market!! An oasis you have been dreamed for: well built luxury town homes with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus 2 half bath; 2 car garage with driveway that fits

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13650 VENTURI LANE
13650 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1664 sqft
Beautiful Townhome 3 Beds 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome, fresh paint, new carpet, 4th Floor Master Suite, with insuite Bath, soaking tub and shower, basement has family room with fireplace, deck on main level, Washer and Dryer, convenient to Rt.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13126 PLOTNER FARM ROAD
13126 Plotner Farm Road, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
**VIRTUAL SHOWINGS NOW AVAILABLE - VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FROM ANYWHERE - CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL VIRTUAL SHOWING*MOVE IN MAY 1 - NO PETS ALLOWED*Beautiful brick front 1-car garage townhome in sought after location w/ three
Results within 1 mile of McNair
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3686 sqft
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2166 CAPSTONE CIRCLE
2166 Capstone Circle, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1730 sqft
Stunning 4 lvl end unit IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Dual masters + 3rd BR/BA on UL2. Updated throughout w/new roof & interior paint. Updated kitchen with 2years new stainless appliances, tile back splash, and flooring.
City Guide for McNair, VA

"Carry me back to old Virginia, /  There's where the cotton and the corn and taters grow, / There's where the birds warble sweet in the springtime " (- Louis Armstrong, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny")

McNair is a little place in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population on 17,513. Most of it is a planned community called McNair Farms and there is also a little elementary school here called McNair Elementary – the school is very reputable as well. It occupies 2 square miles of land. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in McNair, VA

McNair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcNair 3 BedroomsMcNair Accessible ApartmentsMcNair Apartments with Balcony
McNair Apartments with GarageMcNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcNair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Apartments with Pool
McNair Apartments with Washer-DryerMcNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcNair Furnished ApartmentsMcNair Pet Friendly PlacesMcNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University