Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center hot tub

Located in the heart of Herndon, Virginia, Woodland Park offers a variety of modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious pet friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, expansive windows, custom kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, and individual washer and dryers. Woodland Park raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a charming clubhouse, rentable pub room, swimming pools, tot-lot, and bark park. Ideally located next to Route 28 and the Dulles Toll Road, Woodland Park makes commuting easy. Our community provides easy access to Dulles International Airport, Reston Town Center, and the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. Tour today and make Woodland Park- HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.