/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
120 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McNair, VA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
30 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12905 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! You'll love the newly selected paint colors and rugs that were just installed. 1 BDRM/ 1 BATH Condo in gated community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
676 sqft
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.
1 of 76
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12900 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12900 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Beautiful Lower Level Corner Unit at the Bryson At Woodland Park. Unit was freshly painted, newer carpet, 813 sq 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a wrap around balcony. Roomy Kitchen and large Storage area inside Unit/w W/D.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12941 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12941 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO IN BRYSON PARK**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET**STAINLESS STEEL & GRANITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM**MASTER SUITE** PRIVATE BALCONY!! Minutes from Herndon Monroe Wetland Preserve & Park, 2.
Results within 1 mile of McNair
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
72 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
593 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
13302 PREUIT PLACE
13302 Preuit Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1530 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13302 PREUIT PLACE in Fairfax County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of McNair
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
898 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
802 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Similar Pages
McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcNair 3 BedroomsMcNair Accessible ApartmentsMcNair Apartments with Balcony
McNair Apartments with GarageMcNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcNair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA