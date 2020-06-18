All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

7004 TYNDALE STREET

7004 Tyndale Street · (703) 564-4202
Location

7004 Tyndale Street, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
PERFECTLY IMPERFECT! * Bright & Cheery 4 BR, 3 Bath, All Brick Detached Home * Nestled Comfortably Between Heart of McLean, Tysons Shopping, Convenient WFC Metro (or Tysons Metro), Cool Eateries, Easy DC Commuting Routes, Dulles or National Airports, Great Falls Park, I 495, I66 * Catch Metro Bus Just 2 blocks Down the Street * Pella Windows * Expanded/Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen * Breakfast Rm w/Bay Window Overlooking Level Back Yard * Formal Living & Dining Room * Entry Level Recreation Room * 2 Fireplaces (gas) * Updated Baths * Good Credit/References a Must! * No Cats - Sorry! * Avail First Week of July 2020! * PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS IN A WEEK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have any available units?
7004 TYNDALE STREET has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have?
Some of 7004 TYNDALE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 TYNDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7004 TYNDALE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 TYNDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7004 TYNDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7004 TYNDALE STREET does offer parking.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7004 TYNDALE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 7004 TYNDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7004 TYNDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 TYNDALE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7004 TYNDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7004 TYNDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
