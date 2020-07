Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sparkling, Recently updated 3 Bedroom ,2 full bath,1 Half bath town home, that offers a Separate dining room steps down to huge living room with slider to fenced backyard!New paint throughout. Berber carpeting in the upstairs.Huge master suite with extra closets and private bath!Fenced in backyard with shed. Back to big common area and lots of privacy. $50 processing fee per adult.