All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like
Amberton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
Amberton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

Amberton

Open Now until 6pm
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir · (415) 895-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA 20109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0735 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0833 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 0716 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 0236 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
24hr maintenance
Located in the great city of Manassas, VA, Amberton Apartments offers the lifestyle you deserve. From outstanding apartment amenities like beautiful kitchens with dishwashers and lots of cabinet space to community features such as a fully-equipped fitness center, Amberton offers the best apartments in Manassas. Our professional staff is waiting to welcome you home. With options including a studio, one, or two bedrooms, Amberton Apartments are certain to have the perfect floor plan to fit your lifestyle. As a resident you will enjoy extra storage space to keep you organized as well as built-in bookshelves to display your collections. Beautiful finishes and convenient features are a highlight of our luxury apartments. Our Manassas apartments provide residents with beautiful landscaping, perfect for long walks with your pets. Our uniquely designed swimming pool is a great place to spend time with family and friends before heading over to the barbeque picnic area for dinner or entertain

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amberton have any available units?
Amberton has 11 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Amberton have?
Some of Amberton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberton currently offering any rent specials?
Amberton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberton pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberton is pet friendly.
Does Amberton offer parking?
Yes, Amberton offers parking.
Does Amberton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberton have a pool?
Yes, Amberton has a pool.
Does Amberton have accessible units?
No, Amberton does not have accessible units.
Does Amberton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberton has units with dishwashers.
Does Amberton have units with air conditioning?
No, Amberton does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd
Manassas, VA 20111
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 BedroomsManassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America