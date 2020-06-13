91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA

A little dollop of peace and tranquility nestled against such a large and politically important powerhouse like D.C., Manassas' ten-square-mile plot of homes, artistic enterprises and businesses offer a rich and stunning diversity of people. At the top of the list, Ravi Shankar used to call this little town home!

With a population of 40,000 people, Manassas, Virginia, is a gem nestled right outside of Washington DC. The average commute time is a blessing. Are you ready? The average commute to and from work is only 30 minutes. Go ahead, pick yourself up off the floor and yes, 30 minutes is a reality! Oh, and the scenery is enough to take your breath away each and every day, so be warned and eyes on the road! Steeped in a rich history dating back to the beginning of this country, Manassas has also forged ahead by offering a home to many Fortune 500 companies, as well as building the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. This helps foster valuable economic growth through logistics and transportation and opens up the area to all sorts of potential business interests. This vital lurch forward and the need to keep up with the technological leaps our world is taking in no way detracts from the Civil War history easily seen etched into the very bones of this historic old town. Everything has been lovingly, carefully and artistically preserved. Even as the city continues to keep pace with the rest of the world, one can easily tell that it strives to match innovation, sustainability and stability with its economic endeavors.

