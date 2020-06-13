Apartment List
91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA

Finding an apartment in Manassas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
20 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,386
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.
Results within 1 mile of Manassas
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8842 CHERRY OAK COURT
8842 Cherry Oak Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Top-to-Bottom Townhouse in a highly sought after Manassas community. Terrific 2-story 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM with fully Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
City Guide for Manassas, VA

A little dollop of peace and tranquility nestled against such a large and politically important powerhouse like D.C., Manassas' ten-square-mile plot of homes, artistic enterprises and businesses offer a rich and stunning diversity of people. At the top of the list, Ravi Shankar used to call this little town home!

With a population of 40,000 people, Manassas, Virginia, is a gem nestled right outside of Washington DC. The average commute time is a blessing. Are you ready? The average commute to and from work is only 30 minutes. Go ahead, pick yourself up off the floor and yes, 30 minutes is a reality! Oh, and the scenery is enough to take your breath away each and every day, so be warned and eyes on the road! Steeped in a rich history dating back to the beginning of this country, Manassas has also forged ahead by offering a home to many Fortune 500 companies, as well as building the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. This helps foster valuable economic growth through logistics and transportation and opens up the area to all sorts of potential business interests. This vital lurch forward and the need to keep up with the technological leaps our world is taking in no way detracts from the Civil War history easily seen etched into the very bones of this historic old town. Everything has been lovingly, carefully and artistically preserved. Even as the city continues to keep pace with the rest of the world, one can easily tell that it strives to match innovation, sustainability and stability with its economic endeavors.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manassas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manassas, VA

Finding an apartment in Manassas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

