2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:46 PM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1268 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
69 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
30 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
9202 AZURE COURT
9202 Azure Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
875 sqft
Freshly painted ground level condo just a block from all of the fun and amenities of Old Town Manassas. Assigned parking spot just outside your front door. One block away from the VRE/Amtrak station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8809 SUGARWOOD LANE
8809 Sugarwood Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1299 sqft
NO PETS!! Beautifully remodeled top to bottom! Two bedroom, two bath! New kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile! Newer laminate flooring throughout! Great location - across from Prince Wm
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
Results within 1 mile of Manassas
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1020 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
9153 STEVENS COURT
9153 Stevens Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES.
