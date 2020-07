Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system

Steps away from the Virginia Railway Express station and minutes from Route 28 and Interstate 66, Park 170 at City Center Apartments represents a vibrant and diverse property. A place where enterprising professionals and savvy suburbanites unite and delight in upscale living and unparalleled access to the surrounding metropolitan area. Parq 170’s historic locale in Manassas Park is quickly accelerating into the premier Northern Virginia destination for living, working and playing. Parq 170 delivers the exclusivity you want and the unique vibe you need with its visually stunning and spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes.